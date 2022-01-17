My search for a dog 12/21-1/22:
Rescue locations all have different hours/days they’re open.
Can’t get anyone on the phone, but most require appointments.
No returned calls after leaving messages.
Each rescue has different “applications.”
Online applications requiring driver's license photo attachment cannot be completed for those without scanners.
Must submit applications before meeting the animal (should be opposite).
Minimum information on websites about each animal (photo, name, sex, age category).
All of this frustration while grieving the loss of a pet and wanting to give another a good home. And they wonder why the shelters are full…
Pam Bachtel
Kingsport