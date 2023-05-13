letterlogo

Some readers may recall the plight of the former Museum at Mountain Home, a medical/military museum in Johnson City. Many artifacts were damaged when a pipe burst during the extreme cold around Christmastime.

Volunteers are inventorying and assessing damage with an emphasis on military uniforms dating back to WWI. A debt of gratitude is owed to Kirby Taylor of Quik Cleaners and Laundry in Elizabethton. Mr. Taylor has graciously cleaned uniforms for us at no cost.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you