As executive director of Friends of Southwest Virginia, I get the privilege of celebrating our region’s unique vision and contributions.
My team gets to champion cultural and heritage initiatives including promoting travel to Southwest Virginia, which is made up of 8,600 square miles of mountains and valleys with two national parks, 11 state parks and abundant natural assets.
We are home to the country’s top-ranked food scenes, small towns, museums, music festivals and outdoor destinations. Accolades seem endless, ranking among world-class attractions.
There are teams working across Southwest Virginia’s 19 counties, four cities and 53 towns to promote assets during a cherished stop for visitors. Our valued partner, Virginia Tourism Corporation, has built one of the most recognizable tourism brands (Virginia is for Lovers).
Regional partners work tirelessly to attract visitors. We are thankful for staff and volunteers who promote cultural heritage, craft, music and outdoor recreation. Their frontline work in our visitor centers is a first connection for travelers.
Tourism provides critical components to economic development and revenue generation. In 2021, visitor spending totaled more than $1.036 billion, supported nearly 9,800 jobs, and generated $49.2 million in local taxes.
The U.S. Travel Association celebrates the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week from May 7-13 and seeks to move travel forward. Southwest Virginia will be a dynamic partner for promoting downtowns and assets.
We encourage residents to advocate for advancing the region. Invite friends to visit, share stories from your favorite locations, and frequent small businesses.