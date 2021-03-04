At the February Mount Carmel BMA workshop, Mayor Pat Stilwell requested that the relocation of the Senior Center be added to the agenda for discussion. I agree that this concept gained traction quickly among members of the board, but the idea that the board would be ready to oust the seniors on a whim is also a rush to judgment.
The proposal of relocation was quickly placed on the agenda, but there was no opportunity for a discussion or dissenting opinion. I needed to hear the opinions from the seniors themselves on the idea of relocating before discussing in the meeting. While the conversation of relocation didn’t make it to the February meeting, a subject regarding the Senior Center still needs to be brought back to the table for a discussion and reconsideration.
It was not a decision from the BMA or the Senior Center’s director to keep our center closed. That decision came from the governor’s executive order. Due to the vulnerability of the senior population to COVID-19, I understand why Governor Lee made that decision.
Currently, Mount Carmel has a funding agreement to provide $1,000 a month donation to the Senior Center contingent upon them being in operation. Funding has not been paid since the beginning of the pandemic (March 2020). Facing ever-changing state and federal guidelines and requirements to ensure safety, our Senior Center provided meals and had a network in place to provide welfare checks to its members.
COVID-19 created unreasonable conditions that forced a shutdown due to no fault of the seniors. We give our seniors little funding. As soon as we have an opportunity to not make the monthly contribution, the town will exploit a clause in the funding agreement without giving consideration to circumstances. Is this the message we want to send?
The least we can do as a board is to vote to make an exception and retroactively provide the previously agreed upon contribution. Taking advantage of a pandemic to deny funding, in my opinion, is an opportunity that this board has at minimum an obligation to revisit at this month’s workshop on March 11.
John K. Gibson
Mount Carmel alderman