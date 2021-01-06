As 2020 comes to a close, people are anxious to get to 2021. But I can’t throw 2020 out with the bathwater. At the beginning of the year, many were announcing that 2020 would be their year of “perfect vision.” But by summertime, the pandemic was in full swing, the school year ended with weeks of virtual instruction, racial tensions were rising, and a presidential election was gaining momentum. 2020 was showing itself to be far from perfect. But guess what? 20/20 vision is not perfect vision. It just means that you don’t need any visual aids like glasses to see. People can actually have better than 20/20 vision. Maybe this year, with all its discomfort, 2020 has made us realize that we need to “see” better.
When we go through struggles and trauma, it allows us to really see what we believe in and where our strength lies. Relationships are also tested when we realize that sometimes we can’t always “just get along” — that there are things that we can’t agree to disagree on. The difficulties faced this year made some relationships stronger and created new ones. But it also presented relationships that need to be step away from.
Through it all, I have leaned closer to God. He has been my strength, He has been my hope, and He has been my visual aid. It wouldn’t have happened if this year had been comfortable. So as we move into 2021 I am thankful for 2020 and what it has taught me. I want to continue to “see” better and for God to be my lens. I want to see others for who they really are. So farewell 2020, and hello 2021. I’m ready to move forward in God’s wisdom, God’s grace, and a pair of God’s bifocals.
LaShea Udoaka
Ramstein, Germany
(Kingsport native)