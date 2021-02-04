You probably experienced a feeling of elation and relief after receiving your COVID vaccination. Did you think of the massive effort by the Sullivan County Health Department to provide that service to you?
The thanks go largely to Mark Moody (emergency preparedness director), his staff and volunteers. Certainly there were problems due to uncertain supply and overwhelming demand. Long lines and disappointment resulted, but there has been steady improvement over the last four weeks.
The number of inoculations per hour has doubled in the last week due to additional medical staff. The move to the Bristol Dragway was genius. Hundreds of cars arrived, but there is plenty of space to manage them.
The most amazing part is that the staff is supported by an army of volunteers who weather the cold while exhibiting a welcoming attitude to make us feel special. One special group of volunteers comes to mind. After receiving the vaccine, there is a mandatory wait time to be certain there is no adverse reaction to the shot. That group, with about 18 volunteers, is directed by Dr. Patrick H. Spivey, an emergency medicine specialist, himself a volunteer. He is there to save your life if you experience anaphylactic shock.
Recently the temperature was below freezing, yet when I talked to Dr. Spivey, bundled against the cold, he only wanted to express appreciation for his volunteers. How are we so fortunate to have individuals willing to help us stay healthy? May God bless them and keep us all safe.
Dean Finney
Fall Branch