On June 8, former Sullivan County Superintendent of Schools David Cox, supported by six of seven school board members, unwisely terminated Matthew Hawn, a tenured 16-year veteran social studies teacher and coach at Sullivan Central with excellent evaluations. His case has garnered national attention, highlighting the regrettable action of the school board.
Teaching “Contemporary Issues,” Mr. Hawn assigned controversial topics to which a few objected. Controversy is unavoidable in a contemporary issues class. In fact, Mr. Hawn’s lesson addressed a Tennessee state standard reading, “Analyze causal factors such as cultural differences that fostered past and current conflicts.” As a result of the complaint, Mr. Hawn was told to discontinue the lesson, not allowing for further exploration.
Why would Sullivan County’s school board terminate a teacher attempting to promote and develop critical thinking skills?
On Monday, Aug. 16, an open three-day appeal of the dismissal will begin at the school board office. Supporters of Matt Hawn should attend. A concerned, intelligent and effective teacher who has faithfully worked with adolescents deserves better treatment. He should be reinstated.
Ken Oster
Bristol