Why do some people refuse to wear a mask to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and to slow the spread of this dangerous virus?
"I can't breathe!" Far better to complain "I can't breathe" while sitting or standing instead of lying on a bed in the intensive care unit with a tube on your throat.
"A mask mandate is a government violation of my personal rights." Is it a "government violation of our personal rights" when we're limited to 70 mph on an interstate highway? Or can't carry a loaded gun to school?
"Trump didn't wear a mask, and Fauci's an idiot." A political agenda overrules scientific evidence and good sense?
Masks are scientifically demonstrated to limit the spread of the COVID-19 viruses from one person to another. Wearing masks in public, away from home, away from cohabitants, helps to slow the spread of the viruses in the community. So "Mask up" and help save your neighbors and yourself.
Neal Sanders, M.D.
Johnson City