Last week I read of some criticism of the way the Sullivan County Health Department was not prepared for the COVID-19 vaccine. I can say without a doubt that that is not the case now.
Kudos to all those who were working this morning at the Bristol site, from those who worked keeping traffic flowing, those standing out in snowy 32 degree weather taking information, the nurses giving the shots to the EMTs at the 15-minute post shot wait, checking on everyone. Also a lot of good signs giving directions of traffic flow.
Overall excellent job of getting as many vaccinations in the least amount of time.
Jesse Roy Sharpe
Kingsport