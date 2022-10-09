“Reader’s Digest” recently named the Kingsport Carousel as one of the “Nicest Places in America,” and it was featured on the “Today Show.” Both the “Reader’s Digest” article and the “Today Show” comments reflect something that our citizens know well. Kingsport is a wonderful place to live.
The article included a full-length story of the history behind how the carousel came to life in downtown Kingsport. I am disappointed the Lynn View Community Center was not mentioned in the article as the carousel animal-carving studio.
Each carousel animal had to have a sponsor. A funding committee was formed to ask alumni to sponsor the Lynx as a group. The generosity of over 90 donors made the Lynx even more special. Donations ranging from $5 to $1,000 came from alumni in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina and Texas. The alumni are “proud to be from Lynn Garden; once a Lynx, always a Lynx.”
The Kingsport Carousel is a unique and regional treasure. Although Lynn View High School’s existence was relatively short at only 32 years, its graduates and alumni continue to have a positive impact on our community.
The community spotlight was turned on at Lynn View as the birthplace for the carousel carving studio, and the excitement of the carousel spread from Lynn Garden into the entire city. I am thankful for the great nationwide exposure stating Kingsport as one of the “Nicest Places in America.” I cannot wait until the spotlight comes on and concentrates on Lynn Garden Drive — the gateway to one of the “Nicest Places in America” … Kingsport.