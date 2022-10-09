letterlogo

“Reader’s Digest” recently named the Kingsport Carousel as one of the “Nicest Places in America,” and it was featured on the “Today Show.” Both the “Reader’s Digest” article and the “Today Show” comments reflect something that our citizens know well. Kingsport is a wonderful place to live.

The article included a full-length story of the history behind how the carousel came to life in downtown Kingsport. I am disappointed the Lynn View Community Center was not mentioned in the article as the carousel animal-carving studio.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video