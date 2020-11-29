"Remember to thank your clergy during the pandemic," read the editorial headline in the Kingsport Times News on Nov. 3. As one of those clergy continuing to serve during the present national pandemic, it was gratifying to accept such a fine measure of appreciation for our efforts.
Yet, the editorial lacked something. It's actually our distinct privilege to stand in the gap for God, for our flocks, and for our nation.
"I am doing a great work," the Prophet Nehemiah declared in 6:3, when several who opposed his work repairing Jerusalem's city walls invited him to take a party break, "so I cannot come down: why should the work cease, whilst I leave it, and come down to you?"
Faithful clergy are at their best when giving of themselves for others: to the least, the lost, the last, and the lonely. Now we additionally offer our pastoral portions toward the frightened, the bewildered, the scared and the scarred.
Jesus said in Luke 17:33, "Whosoever shall seek to save his life shall lose it; and whosoever shall lose his life shall preserve it."
Loving faithfulness is our mission, as the editorial writer wisely observed, "Our clergy bear the emotional pressure of the pandemic and they do so willingly because that is their calling."
Thank your clergy? Thank you, our flocks, for the gift of acceptance!
Pastor Nate Ware
Kingsport