Re the John Newby article on March 2: “Being truly local” to save local businesses is a fine sentiment. I have tried so many times in my 30 years here in the Model City to adhere to that mantra. Yet, most interactions with local merchants leave me dismayed.
Examples?
A local paint store ignored my wife for an hour in their shop despite having already spent over $500 for paint.
A local high-end bicycle shop whose staff act as if I don’t deserve to purchase their wares. “No, we don’t have any.”
My personal favorite, the local downtown musical emporium whose sales force and their buddies act as if I have interrupted their club meeting.
Oh, I neglected to mention the many local businesses who close at 5 p.m. Really? I guess none of their patrons work.
Local businesses must earn their customers' loyalty, not take them for granted. Need it be said? Apparently so.
Mark Jenkins
Kingsport