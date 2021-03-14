The citizens of Northeast Tennessee are fortunate to have elected officials who are especially concerned with protecting our liberties. When someone expresses concern about the Confederate flag being displayed at state capitals or public events, our elected officials are quick to defend such acts as an “expression of one's heritage.” If one advocates for the removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest or other Confederate/Civil War icons, our elected officials says that culture and history would be destroyed.
However, when athletes and other kneel during the playing of the national anthem, our elected officials do not defend their liberties. Instead they accuse the athletes of disrespecting the flag and dishonoring our service men and women. These officials sign letters demanding such behavior not be allowed at state institutions.
Yet, when efforts were made to circumvent the electoral process and violate the U.S. Constitution, our elected officials did not view that as disrespecting or dishonoring our service men and women. When a mob raided the nation’s Capitol, attacked security personnel, and trampled the chambers of the United States government, our elected officials did not sign letters against such behavior.
It would be great if our elected officials were as concerned with protecting the liberties of all and not just a select and privileged few. A point of education for our elected officials, those kneeling have family members that have served or who are now serving. When Alexander Hamilton stated “Give me liberty or give me death,” he was saying to the ‘Red Coats’ don’t dictate how I am to express my freedom.
John W. Harrison
Kingsport