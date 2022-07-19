I am responding to a recent column by Alyssa Smolensky. There are between 360 million to 400 million guns in America, with approximately 150 million gun owners. I disagree with Smolensky’s desire to ban weapons, which I consider to be a very slippery slope. Guns are not the problem. Murderous psychopaths owning them is. Don’t punish law-abiding gun owners for the vicious crimes of the malignant few.
In Highland Park, several red flags were overlooked that should not have been. In Uvalde, criminal inaction by police and school officials created an opportunity for murder that should never, ever have existed. So, rather than imposing more gun laws, tighten existing laws, close loopholes, and then train and hold accountable officials in charge.
For those wanting to increase the age of gun ownership to 21, as the age of maturity, do so, as long as you increase the voting age, and purchasing of violent video games to 21 at the same time. Then ask Hollywood to stop glorifying violence.
David Campbell
Kingsport
Code or no code
Two years ago I installed a fence in my yard. Traffic came out at that time to mark my driveway for what they call sight safety, as I was considering doing a privacy fence and it could not obstruct anyone’s view pulling out or backing out of their driveway. Understood.
The next-door neighbor builds a privacy fence past where I was told mine had to stop. Code Enforcement makes them take it back to my fence. Traffic Department comes out and allows them to place it back to approximately 3 feet past mine. Traffic comes back out citing me guidelines for the state. They come back again citing me the Federal Highway Administration guidelines and give me the link for FHA site Manual for Rural Road Owners; I live on a city street.
Traffic told me a neighbor’s shrub that is 135 feet from my driveway was causing the problem. They also stated the neighbor on the other side needed to move their 4-foot fence back 13 1/2 feet from the street, after they told me that is what our city attorney said. They then asked me if I wanted them to tell the neighbor to take up the shrub and other neighbor to move their fence, throwing it back on me to look as if it was me that wanted this done. A city official tells me the fence in question is to code. Traffic tells me there is no code? Make up rules.
Cheryl Robinette
Kingsport
Taxpayer money
This is a response to the letter Bill Killen of the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association sent to the news media.
All I asked for from the insurance company was the general policies, cost and the number of members. This was done because I wanted to compare prices with other companies. No personal information was asked for and is not needed. Also the cost of the insurance is $11,334, according to their insurance company.
The Hawkins County Fireman’s Association along with other nonprofits that the county contributes to were asked again this year for their financials. The information that the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association sent in was incomplete. Mr. Killen was asked for further information, and none was sent.
Hawkins County taxpayers have a right to know how their money is spent.
Jim Lee
Hawkins County mayor
Let teachers teach
The Republicans are truly set on doing away with public schools. Be aware that private schools do not have to take slow students. Be aware they do not have to take handicapped students or students that have discipline problems.
Public schools need good physical plants. They need up-to-date computer labs and up-to-date science labs. Class size is a must. Teachers must be backed when there is a discipline problem.
Parents need to get out of the way and let teachers teach. No one is indoctrinating your child, regardless of what anyone says. Be involved to help not to tear down.
Mary Nell Johnson
Kingsport