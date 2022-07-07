I recently had a medical emergency and spent three nights in HVMC/Ballad Health. With all the recent negative media and comments, I was expecting the worst. However this turned out being the most pleasant stay I have ever experienced there.
Even though the ER staff was overwhelmed with patients, they were very helpful, courteous and friendly to me. The doctors, nurses, PCTs and the entire staff were over the top caring for me.
They are stressed to the max with the pandemic and being understaffed. Each one that came into my room was smiling and more than willing to help, and as they left my room they always said if you need anything let us know. A couple of them said we are doing this job because we love helping people. Thanks again, HVMC.
Rick Gray
Kingsport
Abortion ban is dangerous for women
The overturning of Roe v Wade by our current SCOTUS and Tennessee’s six-week abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest is not only cruel, unjust and inhumane but is dangerous for women and families. To return the power back to the states to determine which rights as citizens we are entitled to is taking us back to the same conflict of slave states vs free states. A civil war was fought over this. The whole point of a federal law (Roe v Wade) was to have equal rights for everyone in the United States of America regardless of the state in which one lived.
Overturning Roe doesn’t stop abortion as the so-called pro-life legislators like to tout. Women of means have always been able to obtain abortions. This ban will cause undue burden on poor women, women of color, and young girls. Policies that actually reduce abortions are access to free contraceptives, comprehensive sex education, universal health care, paid family leave, welfare funding, ending housing insecurity, closing the wage gap and funding education.
The ability to make personal health decisions has enabled women to pursue educational and employment opportunities, as well as family planning, that were unthinkable prior to Roe.
The rhetoric of “protecting the unborn” is not what this ban is about. If this was about babies, we would have free prenatal care, maternal health care, free child care, paid parental leave, and free education to name a few amenities. Also, where is the legislation holding the man accountable for impregnating a woman? She didn’t do this alone, but she is the one being punished.
Abortion is health care. Abortion is freedom. Abortion is bodily autonomy. A country without this human right is not a free country. As Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls the decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices.”
Sharon M. Brown
Kingsport
Help the homeless Americans
We feel for the people in Ukraine who are at war: the dead, the hurt, the hungry and the thirsty, the families separated, their homes destroyed. We have tried to help them by contributing lots of money to heal them. That is good since there are no jobs for them. But what about all the homeless here? Isn’t there a way to help them?
If we can help the people of Ukraine, why can’t we do the same for our people? Our people should come first even though we are not in a war. We are also going out of the way to help the immigrants from Mexico and other countries. What about all the Americans who need help?
There is a difference between the people of Ukraine and our homeless. During the virus we sent our unemployed lots of money, but that just led to inflation and loss of jobs since people got more money from the government than they were paid from their jobs. They quit their jobs because they were making more money from unemployment. Free money doesn’t solve the problem. What they needed was the state to go out of the way to help them get jobs and temporary housing. The homeless Americans need that now.
Dave Gander
Jonesborough