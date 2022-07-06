It has been a difficult time for women who thought we were citizens of the United States, free to make our own decisions about what is best for our lives. The activist justices that conservatives so love to hate (until they decide in their favor) have stripped a constitutional right away from more than half of the population.
Justice Alito’s bizarre rationale that “the Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision” is absurd. Of course it isn’t mentioned because women had no rights in the 18th century!
I understand the pro-life, Republican Party is jubilant about this decision, and rightly so since they have devoted the last 40 years to achieving this outcome.
So, what exactly does it mean to be “pro-life”? It means that you will mandate young girls and women carry a pregnancy to term, consequences be damned; however, the government is too intrusive when it mandates you wear a mask or get vaccinated to prevent the spread of a deadly virus because it’s “my body, my choice.”
Pro-life means that gun owners should have the right to carry their guns in public, either openly or concealed, and that 18-year-olds have the right to purchase military assault weapons to slaughter elementary children.
If you honestly believe that all these babies are going to be born and magically adopted or cared for (remember — you are also against social safety nets and allowing gay couples to adopt), then you are living in another world. According to the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis Report, as of 2020 there are 117,000 children waiting to be adopted.
The good news about this decision is that you have enraged and galvanized the majority of people in this country. We will vote in November, and your attempt to control the majority population will be over!
Liz Dotson
Jonesborough
Will government mandate organ donation?
With the recent Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade, our Tennessee state government will soon enact a law suggesting that bodily autonomy is less important than “saving lives.” If this is the true function of this law, I would expect that they will soon enact an additional law that mandates all adults register to be living organ donors and force us to donate our organ when we are a match for a dying person.
Twenty people a day die awaiting an organ transplant, and living organ donations would significantly reduce this number. We have an extra kidney, an excessive amount of liver, and constantly regenerating blood and bone marrow. Imagine the lives saved if the government dictated that we have donate our organs!
Of course, there will be some sacrifice involved for the donors, but the complications from living organ donation aren’t that common, and the medical bills accrued can be paid in installments. Imagine how great it will feel to save a life every time you’re forced to donate!
I know some will believe that the government doesn’t have the right to force us to save someone’s life by giving of our bodies, and that these laws would be overly invasive and violate our personal liberty. I would argue that the same could be said of forcing a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term. To think otherwise suggests that the law isn’t really about saving lives but is actually about punishing women.
Tammy Ozment
Kingsport
Unhappy with road department
So, $11.1 million going to the county for infrastructure. Interesting. I moved here to Hawkins County eight years ago and have been trying to get a dangerous piece of infrastructure repaired in all those years. The county road superintendent will not even come to the central county to look at it. Phone calls have been ignored, and I was even hung up on when I called the county road department.
So now there is $11.1 million that is called infrastructure, and all the talk is about buying radios. How about repairing dangerous infrastructure? The county already collects $96 in wheel tax. I have very dangerous infrastructure documented along with a 90-year-old high-volume bridge that is falling apart. The road department cannot be shamed into doing its job. The road superintendent is useless and with $11.1 million cannot blame lack of funds.
Gary Loucks
Rogersville