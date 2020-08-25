I want to congratulate Scotty Campbell on his overwhelming victory in the Republican primary for state representative in Tennessee's 3rd House District. I wish him well in his endeavors to represent all of us in the district that includes parts of Sullivan and Carter and all of Johnson County.
However, I would like to respectfully counter the premise that my former opponent in this race "was in direct contact with many more voters than the other campaign." In my four unsuccessful attempts at running for public office on the state level spread throughout the last 24 years, I have earned a positive reputation as a "grass roots" campaigner. I would agree with Mr. Campbell's assertion if he had included the fact of his former but very popular and successful radio show on Super Talk 92.9.
In addition, I am left scratching my head with the implication by my former opponent that there was an attack ad. If an attempt on my part to try and educate the potential voters in the 3rd State House District where I personally stand on school vouchers as the way current law stands in Tennessee on this topic, versus the other campaign, I am 100% guilty! But I am mystified wherein this can be perceived as an attack ad as compared to all the real attack ads genuinely taking place in the congressional race at the same time.
For full disclosure I only loaned my campaign just over $30,000 in both the 2nd and 3rd quarters for 2020. The "nearly $64,000" that has been recently published on two different occasions is a combination of money loaned from my failed 2016 state Senate attempt to include this recent failed state representative attempt.
I have been a legal taxpayer contributor and partial homeowner with two separate homes in two different counties for the last 13 years.
In closing for me personally I am proud that there is no dishonor in losing, but for me there is dishonor in being afraid to lose!
Neal Kerney
Mountain City/Kingsport