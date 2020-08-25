What a wonderful opportunity the citizens of the Model City have! There are literally dozens and dozens of Christian churches in Kingsport, bursting at the seams with kind-hearted, compassionate, loving individuals who love Jesus Christ and follow his teachings; reaching out in all manner of ministries to help everyone across the grand spectrum of need.
Yet, we have a handful of homeless folks who could really use our help right now, and they are overlooked and discriminated against. They depend heavily on Michael Gillis and Hunger First for food, clothing and a social lifeline. Sometimes, even a simple conversation or a place to lay their head for a minute.
But in Kingsport, homelessness has been criminalized. You can get a ticket for loitering if you stop moving on the sidewalk in front of Hunger First. The recent rough, unnecessary treatment of Mr. Gillis is the latest attempt by the city to harass and discourage his work and intimidate his clients, until they move on.
Across America tonight, 600,000 homeless will lay down their heads somewhere to sleep. Seriously people, what would Jesus really do? Let’s come together and discuss how we can help and then do the work necessary to succeed. Mike Gillis is a good man. Please stop harassing him, and let’s help him and our brothers and sisters in need.
Russ Bralley
Kingsport