One’s interpretation of the most important sentence fragment in our Constitution, “all men are created equal,” determines how we view ourselves and our nation.
I believe it refers to how people should be treated. It does not seem to me that all men are equal when they exit the womb. Maybe they should be, but they are not. The conditions to which they are introduced vary widely with too many being introduced to less fortunate situations.
Unfortunately, this process is exacerbated as the less fortunate proceed along life’s path. This condition has existed throughout the life of our republic, and after much effort to improve it remains a significant thorn in our sides.
It seems to me we are emphasizing the first part of the old Chinese proverb with less emphasis on the last. "Give a person a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach him to fish and he will eat for a lifetime." We are good at giving fish but not so good at teaching how to fish.
All our social and poverty programs need to be rethought with the idea of teaching people how to fish coupled with the goal of eliminating the need for the program itself! The measure of the program’s success should be how much of the need has been eliminated by the program, not how much additional money we need to keep the program going.
These kinds of ideas apply to our visions about diversity also. Do we see people as Americans or do we see them as Republicans or Democrats, conservative or liberal, Black or white, rich or poor, tall or short, gay or straight?
The more we can see people as Americans, the better we will be eventually.
Bobby Phillips
Jonesborough