I think a lot about the problems facing America, and I believe I know the solution to those problems. First thing is only about 43% of us vote in presidential elections. These days the vote is almost completely divided 50-50, so about 22.5% of us determine who the most powerful person on the planet is going to be. Not to mention all the legal wrangling and expense the resulting recounts entail. Media loves it, by the way.
That is why we continually put the least capable and dumbest people in charge of our lives. We have to be insane. So we have double-digit inflation, crushing housing costs and mortgage rates. We have millions of foreign nationals coming into our country with absolutely no oversight or regulation. Middle-class taxpayers will pay that bill.
And now, because of the arrogance of the unelectected Federal Reserve, who freaked and raised interest rates fastest in history, we have bank failures and those banks need to be bailed out because they support the Biden administration agenda. Middle-class taxpayers will pay that bill as well.
We are also spending more than $100 billion to propagate a war in Europe against the one country (Russia) that can help us destroy the world. This at the same time when we ignore the other country that can destroy us using the long-game strategy of destroying our culture, our finance, our technology and more important, our infrastructure. That country is also the country, along with Ukraine (interesting) that the Biden family has derived the bulk of its wealth from in recent years.
It may be time to get back to common sense and work on raising standards of living for the American people. Maybe building trust in the government that has failed us. Maybe restoring the faith in the freedom of the press that historically gave us comfort that we were in some small way in control of our own destiny.
I have not given up all hope, but I am flagging. Let's get that voting percentage up closer to 50% and I just may stop writing these letters.