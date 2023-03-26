letterlogo

I think a lot about the problems facing America, and I believe I know the solution to those problems. First thing is only about 43% of us vote in presidential elections. These days the vote is almost completely divided 50-50, so about 22.5% of us determine who the most powerful person on the planet is going to be. Not to mention all the legal wrangling and expense the resulting recounts entail. Media loves it, by the way.

That is why we continually put the least capable and dumbest people in charge of our lives. We have to be insane. So we have double-digit inflation, crushing housing costs and mortgage rates. We have millions of foreign nationals coming into our country with absolutely no oversight or regulation. Middle-class taxpayers will pay that bill.

