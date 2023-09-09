letterlogo

In reading the letter to the editor on the divisiveness of society today and expressing skepticism that such divides could ever be brought together, I understand where the writer of the letter is coming from. I have learned long ago from many good folks around me that one tends to see and also mimic what one looks for. So if I am looking for division I will tend to see it most anywhere I look. That is a basic human tendency. If, on the other hand I look for things that we have in common, I will tend to see more and more of those and probably also act more in line with those observations instead.

I can think of many things that we in this country have largely in common. I remember 9/11 and that we all were pretty much New Yorkers in the days after those tragic events. I think also that most of us are really in agreement that our children need to be well-educated and also as well-protected as we can manage from evil happening to them. I think we also pretty much want to live at peace with our neighbors and friends and this actually extends to a fairly wide circle. I could enumerate more, but I think the reader can add to the list as well.

