In reading the letter to the editor on the divisiveness of society today and expressing skepticism that such divides could ever be brought together, I understand where the writer of the letter is coming from. I have learned long ago from many good folks around me that one tends to see and also mimic what one looks for. So if I am looking for division I will tend to see it most anywhere I look. That is a basic human tendency. If, on the other hand I look for things that we have in common, I will tend to see more and more of those and probably also act more in line with those observations instead.
I can think of many things that we in this country have largely in common. I remember 9/11 and that we all were pretty much New Yorkers in the days after those tragic events. I think also that most of us are really in agreement that our children need to be well-educated and also as well-protected as we can manage from evil happening to them. I think we also pretty much want to live at peace with our neighbors and friends and this actually extends to a fairly wide circle. I could enumerate more, but I think the reader can add to the list as well.
Taking a view focusing on positive things, things we have in common, does not say there are not problems that exist or that there is not evil that needs to be eradicated. It does, however, give hope that we, with discussion based on mutual respect, can tend to bring us closer to solving said problems without demonizing our fellow men and women in the process. I think that is possible as I think we are surrounded by many good people.
David Fagerburg
Kingsport
