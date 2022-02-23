Republicans are pushing schools to post all class materials online and to eliminate teaching and ban some books. They want to pass "The Parents Bill of Rights." This will create controversy, destroy teachers' incentive to be the best they an be, and instill distrust. Our educational system must not be changed.
A parent shouldn't interfere with a teacher attempting to educate their student. Parents must focus on their home life, role as parents, and their careers. The training teachers receive prepares them to assist students in leading happy, successful lives. The negative parental actions, and the Republican bill set forward, will adversely affect friendships, relationships and cooperation in every area.
Teachers aren't just teachers. They are problem solvers, guidance counselors, career planners, and assess each student according to their talents and needs. Students can only face this difficult world with knowledge and truth.
God bless our students and teachers.
Barbara Brown
Kingsport