If religion is banned from public schools, then politics of school board members should be treated likewise. However, it might be productive to require adults who want to run for school board seats to file their intentions at least one year before the election.
During that year, each should complete a course designed to become acquainted with various school board duties. Following completion of the course, each should pass an in-person test similar to the tests students must pass yearly that measure state Standards of Learning.
Also each should shadow an administrator, a teacher, a bus driver, a custodian and a cafeteria worker for at least one working day each.
Finally, each should substitute teach at least one day in kindergarten, one day in primary, one day in elementary, one day in middle school, and one day in high school for current substitute teacher pay. After this regimen has been completed successfully, candidates would qualify to run for a school board seat.
Jayne Wolfe
Gate City, Virginia