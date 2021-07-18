Why would anybody be surprised that violent crime is on the increase in American cities? Reducing crime is the job of our police and prosecutors and judges. Instead of our police enjoying the appreciation and support of all of our citizens, the news media, and our government officials, they run the risk of being vilified and even prosecuted for doing their job, especially if a suspect happens to be Black. Black males are only 6% of our population, but they commit 44% of our murders.
Too many of our prosecutors think they can make a name for themselves by charging police with misconduct and are too lenient on the criminals who are committing the crimes. Too many of our judges fail to incarcerate convicted criminals who are instead released into our communities to commit even more crimes.
Instead of solving problems, the philosophies and policies of the Democratic Party seem to create problems that we didn't have, including increased crime, voter fraud, taxes, inflation, insecure borders, and probably reduced economic prosperity in the future.
Crimes seem to be considered by Democrats to be the result of the availability of guns rather than the criminals among us that should be in prison. Criminals will never let gun laws interfere with their using guns to commit crimes. Only prison will do that. Law-abiding citizens have a constitutional right to own guns for their own protection. The more our government leaders make it harder for our police to do their jobs, the more our citizens will need to try to provide their own protection.
H. Herren Floyd
Piney Flats