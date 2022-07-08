I attended the Liberty Celebration 2022 at Higher Ground Baptist Church "Let Freedom Ring" and was blown away with the entire program.
It was an amazing program, so very well-organized, portraying the liberty message, and what we all need to hear, appreciate, respect and depend upon all excellently performed.
The program from start to finish was just excellent and to me awakening. Music Director Marc Strand was superb in directing and also singing. The 100-plus voice choir and orchestra outstanding in selection of songs and performance, as were many soloists. The children's choir was wonderful. History was well-spoken by several people with the greatest country in the world acknowledged and portrayed.
Thanks to all the participants, the organizations and so many contributing to make this happen. All of us, locals, all Americans, let's live this, enjoy this and never let down this country we so love, live in and enjoy now and forever. I wish all Americans could see this performance.
Jerry Miller, M.D.
Kingsport