letterlogo

When three adults and three 9-year-old children were violently murdered by semiautomatic rifles in a church school in Nashville, Bill Lee and many Tennessee politicians argued that now was not the time to act and address the gun violence issue. When three representatives protested on the Tennessee State House of Representatives floor, time for action came much more quickly.

Our local representative, Bud Hulsey, filed a resolution to expel the three representatives who demanded action. Hulsey said they caused disorder. Mr. Hulsey must not comprehend the great disorder and trauma experienced by families and relatives of the shooting victims.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you