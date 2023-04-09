When three adults and three 9-year-old children were violently murdered by semiautomatic rifles in a church school in Nashville, Bill Lee and many Tennessee politicians argued that now was not the time to act and address the gun violence issue. When three representatives protested on the Tennessee State House of Representatives floor, time for action came much more quickly.
Our local representative, Bud Hulsey, filed a resolution to expel the three representatives who demanded action. Hulsey said they caused disorder. Mr. Hulsey must not comprehend the great disorder and trauma experienced by families and relatives of the shooting victims.
Obviously he doesn’t understand the passion felt by these representatives who have been perpetually frustrated by continuous inaction by local and national politicians. They are the voice for these schoolchildren that will never grow up, go to prom, graduate, raise a family or get the chance to vote to try to make a difference for future schoolchildren.
Personally I would rather my representative spend time legislating for the safety of schoolchildren than spending time trying to expel representatives passionately advocating for the safety of our children. I will not support Bud Hulsey and will gladly help campaign for anyone running against him.
I have seven grandchildren in Tennessee schools and am greatly troubled that the majority of elected leaders prefer protecting weapons of war over protecting our children. Measures can be taken to restrict magazine size and fire rate without violating Second Amendment rights.
Semiautomatic weapons didn’t exist when the Second Amendment was written, so how can they be protected by it? The purpose of these guns is only to kill people and to kill them fast. Why is that more important than the safety of our general population?