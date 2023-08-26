We were among those hundreds who brought the three child-size and three adult-size caskets to the State House on April 17. We see the direct line between those Covenant School deaths and the state legislature’s actions and inactions on gun legislation.
Senator Lundberg and Representative Hulsey, please find your hearts and stop joining the chorus of sound bites and see the Tennessee gun violence situation for what it is. It’s not a political issue. It’s a moral and public health issue.
Please find your hearts and put the lives of Tennessee citizens and our children ahead of the misinterpreted, red-herring “Second Amendment” narrative.
Please find your hearts and listen to the citizens begging the legislators to vote for reasonable and effective gun safety legislation, rather than their personal desire to stay in office and assure the hostage-holding financial support of gun manufacturers.
Please find your hearts and find a way to ignore Governor Lee’s restrictive framework for the scope of the special legislative session and consider ALL legislative proposals to address gun violence in Tennessee.
Please find your hearts and demand the use the federal-allocated funds to states provided by federal legislation passed last year, which could expand both mental health initiatives and programs and extreme risk laws which have proven effective in 21 states.
Please find your Christian hearts and do the right thing — do your job.
Bob Warner and Dr. Noel Marshall
Blountville
