We were among those hundreds who brought the three child-size and three adult-size caskets to the State House on April 17. We see the direct line between those Covenant School deaths and the state legislature’s actions and inactions on gun legislation.

Senator Lundberg and Representative Hulsey, please find your hearts and stop joining the chorus of sound bites and see the Tennessee gun violence situation for what it is. It’s not a political issue. It’s a moral and public health issue.

