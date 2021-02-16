Kudos to the Hawkins County Health Department. This organization can show the rest of Tennessee and the country how to run a vaccination program.
My spouse has completed the two-dose regimen, and the execution at Phipps Bend is smooth and has been refined between the two doses. The health department personnel and the National Guard members associated with this effort should be proud of the work they are doing.
Standing in the cold and rain to make sure that Hawkins County citizens receive protection from COVID is probably beyond requirements, but they do it and do it cheerfully. My turn will be coming around soon, and I look forward to the process.
Again, hats off to these folks who exemplify the Tennessee “Git ‘er done!” attitude, and I don’t mean that in a negative way. I am sure that if they had sufficient supply, Hawkins County would be fully dosed in a matter of weeks.
Ralph Darnell
Mooresburg