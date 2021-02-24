Kneeling in protest during our national anthem is not appropriate. In God’s eyes all lives matter as it should be in ours. Unity will never happen if kneeling continues.
I spent 26 years in the military, but this is not about me. It is about the ones that gave their lives and the families they left behind. Also the ones that came home with physical or mental disabilities. How do you think they feel when they see people kneeling during the national anthem?
As far as athletes, be thankful there are volunteers that serve this country, so you do not have to. You can go to college with scholarships with an opportunity to play professional sports.
I enjoy attending a variety of UT sports. I will not attend or support them if I see just one player kneeling. This goes for all sports from peewee/little league all the way to overpaid professionals.
As far as ETSU, Coach Shay should take his team on a field trip just across the road and visit the VA Mountain Home/Hospital. We do need unity and prayer.
I have got a suggestion for the ETSU basketball team for your next game. Maybe it will start a new trend across the country and begin healing and unity. How about locking arms and kneeling before our national anthem, and include a prayer. Then stand in unison for our national anthem. All lives matter. God bless.
Danny Owens
Kingsport