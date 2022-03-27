The Kingsport Times wanted our thoughts on new businesses for the city. Kingsport needs to look at attracting industrial jobs. It's time to move past Eastman and Domtar. The food industry keeps building, but the majority of those jobs don't buy homes. It's time for Kingsport to wake up. The city needs to establish Tennessee certified sites at an industrial park such as Eagle Bend Industrial Park with the 3M Corporation spending millions.
Does the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development ever get a call from Kingsport? They have supported 60 economic development projects in Eastern Tennessee resulting in about 9,000 jobs and $24 billion in capital development. This could bring good quality jobs, earning in the $70,000 bracket.
Smith & Wesson is relocating to Maryville, Knoxville has ATC Drivetrain Manufacturing coming to their area, and Tritium, a leader in the electric vehicle charging industry, will locate in Lebanon. A Tennessee-based manufacturer of packaged and value-added food will invest $53.5 million for new operations in Dickson.
So many companies are sliding past Kingsport. Others include REI Corporation, Parkway Products, Thermo Fisher, Stearn Logistics, and finally Kingsport's neighbor has Amazon developing a site with jobs paying up to $35 an hour.
Car washes, coffee shops and fast food businesses are good for the city, but this will not keep Kingsport thriving and the shopping mall, stores and small businesses from closing. We need more!
David Gostomski
Kingsport