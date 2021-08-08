At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic we realized the importance of frequent hand washing, and the city helped a lot with installing a hand washing station in the downtown area. There were rumors that two more would be installed, but the rumors proved to be just that.
Now we are coming out of the worst of the pandemic here, but I think we still need to heed the advice of frequent hand washing as it is just a matter of good hygiene and helps to contribute to the general welfare and health of the community in which we live.
Some members of the community have less access to hand washing facilities than others. More hand washing means less germs and virus spreading, so that is good.
In that light I suggest that the city would do well to install a couple more hand washing stations for the general welfare of our citizens. I would suggest, to start, a station on East Sullivan Street near Kitchen of Hope, a station on Broad Street and a station on East Center near the skate park.
To the city leaders: Please help stop the spread of disease. Thank you.
David Fagerburg
Kingsport