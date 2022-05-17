The dress code is not your average topic for small talk. People don’t acknowledge the problem as much as they should. Schools have always had a say in what students can or cannot wear to school, and there are quite a few restrictions mostly for females.
The dress codes within schools have always been sexist. Every day females are dress coded for wearing something “inappropriate.” Even if it may be something as simple as spaghetti straps or shorts.
Male students have few restrictions. They are able to walk the school halls wearing tank tops that are hanging on by a thread and are less likely to be dress coded for wearing shorts that are really short. The male students still get dress coded, but it’s much more of an issue for the female students. Females have needed to wear a jacket for exposing too much shoulder. Our shorts have to be past our fingertips in order to pass.
“It tends to fall on female students more” — a response in an interview with a teacher located at Dobyns-Bennett.
“Kids should be able to express themselves freely,” spoken by another teacher, “without exposing their undergarments.”
All students should be able to express themselves through their dress, and the dress code needs to be revisited so that female students have equal standing with male students in this regard. The first step to be free is equality. Kingsport City Schools needs to fix the dress code.
Ava Burris
Kingsport