My sincere wish is that the state and national representatives who wish to pass legislation preventing employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations will read this letter and seriously consider its contents.
When I was a flight attendant many years ago, I wanted to fly the international routes. My employer mandated that anyone who flew or worked overseas for the airline including ground personnel, cabin crew (flight attendants and pursers,) cockpit crew (pilots and co-pilots) be vaccinated against typhus, typhoid, yellow fever, plague and other diseases. Everyone complied. No one complained because we wanted to fly out of the country.
Employers should be able to exercise their freedom to mandate COVID vaccination for all employees in order to create a safe work environment for all their employees and customers or patients. Those exercising their freedom to choose not to get vaccinated are infringing on the rights of those who do get vaccinated and those who cannot get vaccinated to keep from getting a highly contagious disease that may make them very sick and possibly die. Employers could give their workers the option of either taking the vaccine or getting tested twice weekly at the employees' expense to be certain they are free of disease.
Virginia Thompson
Kingsport