Really, Pat. Nice positive spin he put on Kingsport's growth, and he should in his leadership position. But he asked for facts and here are a few: The Pinnacle and Bass Pro Shop should have located in The Crossings area, but Kingsport was not creatively aggressive enough to have that happen.
And what else have we lost? Best Buy, Dicks, J.C. Penney, Sears, Belk is now a shadow of its former self, K-Mart, and Lane Bryant are a few. I am pleased that Tractor Supply is building a new store here. "Buy Local" is becoming a thing of the past unless the Broad Street curio shops count.
Sure, I agree that we have really nice homes and apartments; great schools and a goodly amount of decent restaurants. Kingsport is a great place to live, and we attract a fair number of retirees and out-of-staters who come and get to love our area.
But our students graduate and leave for college and good jobs elsewhere (as our children did), which leaves the rest of us to get in our frequently washed vehicles and go shopping — at The Pinnacle, Bristol, Johnson City, Pigeon Forge and elsewhere. So let Pat keep up the spinning. Dizziness could be contagious.
Wayne M. Smith
Kingsport