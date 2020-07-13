Although we’ve done a pretty good job of keeping the number of positive COVID-19 cases low, they are rising daily. And I gotta ask, why would Bristol Motor Speedway and our county mayor invite 30,000 race fans to come to our towns to shop, sleep and eat?
Of course, BMS is taking every precaution to minimize COVID-19 risks for fans, employees and vendors while within the facility, but what about the time the fans spend and the places they go before and after the race? No one will be monitoring temperatures or asking them to wear masks while they are out and about. I have heard of no plan to even attempt to ensure the safety and well-being for those of us that live here.
The fact that there is an assumption of risk to the ticket buyer, which includes the inability to hold BMS liable should an attendee contract the virus, seems to be reason enough NOT to have fans at the race. Has any due diligence for the protection of our community been done?
Residents of the Tri-Cities should not be used as guinea pigs for NASCAR’s and BMS’ experiment of having tens of thousands of fans, from who knows where, attend the race during a pandemic. I’m a race fan myself, but I think this is irresponsible, self-serving and greedy, demonstrating total disregard for the health and well-being of those of us that live here. Run the race, but keep the fans at home.
Cindy Harmon
Kingsport