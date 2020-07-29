July brought two important anniversaries in the history of nuclear weapons whose security-related policies, and possible use in a war, are considered the ultimate threat to civilized life on earth.
President Ronald Reagan called for the “abolishment of all nuclear weapons.” These he had come to consider “totally inhumane,” risk the long-lasting atmospheric disruption which scientists warn of as nuclear winter, and possibly destroy “life on earth and civilization.” More recently, in an “End Times” essay on the nuclear risk to civilization, Brian Walsh termed a nuclear exchange “the final curtain on mankind.”
In the desert in New Mexico 75 years ago on July 16, one anniversary, the United States detonated a nuclear weapon for the first time. The other, on July 7, recalls the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, in 2017, for which the ICAN organization spearheading it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Far from working toward a nuclear-weapons-free world, as President Reagan did, the Trump administration is seeking to resume nuclear-weapons testing and — per the Union of Concerned Scientists — $100 billion-plus funding for development of a new land-based nuclear missile. As the country is undergoing a deep economic crisis through the pandemic, has many longer-term funding needs such as for thousands of unsafe dams and other crumbling infrastructure and more new, clean-energy investment needs under climate change — one would hope the Congress will reject this funding request and prohibit the resumption of nuclear testing.
A bill (H.R. 2419) in the U.S. House, introduced by Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton last year, would have the government ratify the U.N. Treaty and convert nuclear-weapons funding to a “constructive (and) ecologically beneficial peace economy.” Its advancement and passage, soon, would be an appropriate commemoration of this month’s nuclear-arms-related anniversaries.
Frances Lamberts
Jonesborough