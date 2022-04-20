Money talks but the broke inmates stay in jail. The overcrowding due to violation of probation is individuals on probation. They don't have jobs, no car, no money, which equals no money to pay the monthly probation fees.
How much revenue do the probation fees produce? How much revenue do the jail phone calls produce? How much revenue does the jail commissary produce?
The fee is $3 at the jail or $9 online to fund each deposit to an inmate's account. Online you must enter name, address, driver's license number, credit card information and telephone number. Now they want a Tennessee photo ID. I know they want to monitor the individuals sending money to the inmate's account. But this is a little too much for inmates' families.
James Ball
Kingsport