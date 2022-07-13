This 4th of July saw our country turn 246 years old, worthy of celebration. Yet our country is riven so much I’m reminded of Lincoln’s “A house divided against itself cannot stand…” speech of 1858.
Recent events like the SCOTUS decisions favoring voting restrictions, undoing Roe v. Wade, loosening gun restrictions despite mass shootings and weakening the EPA despite global warming are bad for the country overall.
It's easy to blame politicians of both parties but "We the People" voted them in! It's time to vote for moderates who will listen and even compromise for the good of the country and vote out of office extremists on both the left and the right. I worry we may otherwise not see our country's 250th anniversary.
Everett Jones
Kingsport