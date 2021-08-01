It's great to be retired in Kingsport. Pretty safe neighborhoods. Affordable, including taxes on property (both city and county).
Good neighbors and more front porch/patio laughs than anyone has a right to.
Senior center, good health care, Fun Fest, lots of music of all genres. Plenty of water and few if any forest fires.
Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, sunrises, sunsets, Harrah’s in Cherokee, North Carolina. The Niswonger Center.
Lots of resale stores and reasonably priced antique markets, good restaurants, water and sewer systems. No traffic jams! Mind-blowing foliage displays. That some of us landed here from far away is almost a miracle.
These are musings from a really happy senior citizen.
Brad Tingelhoff
Kingsport