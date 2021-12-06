Soon Hawkins County will dive into the quadrennial exercise of selecting leaders. It is election season! While an occasional Democrat will grab a brass ring, the vast majority of elected officials will end up with an “R” next to their names. So the battle to get on the general election ballot with that “R” is always entertaining.
How the Hawkins County Republican Party determines who can vie for the “R” will be interesting. One would think that anyone who ran against Republican candidates in the last general election would be excluded. As would anyone who does not ascribe to the conservative values of low taxes, small government, individual responsibility, value of the free market, opposition to special interests, and embracing the American way of life. Depending on the candidates that declare, the party will have their hands full.
I guess we will see how it all plays out. One thing is certain. We will have smaller government with the cast of commissioners moving to 14 from 21. At that level, eight commissioners, or the mayor plus seven, will be all that is required to approve most resolutions. If the elected “R’s” are in name only, we will be in for an interesting four years.
Ralph Darnell
Mooresburg