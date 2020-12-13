Every day we hear how bad COVID is from Ballad Health officials to the county and city mayors. We hear how we need to wear masks and social distance. We hear about kids having issues with virtual learning. We are told to not have family functions or any group function.
Yet, we hear nothing from any official about contact sports being played, with no mask and obviously no social distancing. How many games at the high school, college and pro level have to be canceled due to COVID before someone has the leadership to put a halt?
Are our leaders telling us that football, basketball, volleyball, etc. athletes cannot spread COVID or that sports are more important than the rest of us? Just today on the local news we are told that there is a large percentage of students falling behind and failing due to the virtual learning environment. So someone please explain how it is OK to play football and basketball but not for a student to be in the classroom?
In my opinion, if school is not in person, sports are halted. We are all being told to do our part. Well it is time to halt sports, at all levels, to do their part in helping to slow the spread.
I know there is a lot of money at stake at the college and pro level, but there is more at stake for local businesses and the overall health of our region.
C. James Cline
Fall Branch