It is sickening to watch a party of politicians who value their jobs and power rather than defend the citizens they swore to protect. They say it is all about Second Amendment gun rights. That’s B.S. We just launched air strikes in Iraq in response to Iranians raiding and killing “one” American contractor working there; yet they sit on their hands acting as if nothing can be done when our children are being slaughtered. What cowards! How many times do we replay this ongoing disaster before that party grows a conscience? Is the NRA and gun lobby so powerful that they can override the will of the people?
In 1994, the Assault Weapons Ban was enacted. Republicans would not support it unless a sunset provision was added. That provision would let the ban expire after 10 years if not voted on again. In 2004, the Senate was under Republican control, and they would not allow the bill to be voted on. Thus the ban died just as planned. This year alone, there have been 13 school shootings and 34 school incidences related to assault weapons.
Tennessee is in the process of considering, if not passed yet, legislation that will allow 18-year-olds to purchase and open-carry assault weapons without permits or training. Is this what we need or even want?
Not only are these “pocket politicians” doing the devil’s work, so are those who keep re-electing them.
Isn’t it about time for change? We see the results from letting the ban die, not only to school safety, but to the safety of the public also. Only the voters can change this insanity that is being perpetrated on the American people in the name of politics and greed.