Thank you to reporter Marina Waters and Richard Venable, Sullivan County mayor, for the article in the Times News about Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells. The saying "Life comes full circle" made me feel even more grateful for life's blessings.
When I saw Irene's picture and tribute, I remembered the first day we met when she was interviewing me and giving a typing test at Sperry Rand Univac. I hadn't touched a typewriter keyboard since high school and business college.
I was an assistant manager and cashier at a grocery store and mother of two sons, ages 9 and 5. I was a bundle of nerves because this secretarial position would create a better life for all of us.
Irene put her hand on my shoulder and said "You can do this. You're 30 minutes early and you'll have time to warm up. I'll be right here if you need me." She had more confidence in me than I had in myself.
I passed the test and was hired and privileged to be a secretary in the accounting and purchasing departments until "the big layoff." I was the last secretary to leave and the first called back.
The day I was laid off I went straight to Bristol Memorial Hospital and was hired as a secretary in the laboratory until I applied for an opening at Raytheon Missile Systems Division as secretary in government contracts and accounting.
Thanks to Irene Wells, our lives became better and more successful. My youngest son received his engineering degree, and my oldest son became a professor in computer technology.
This article is not about me. It's amazing how Irene Wells gave me inspiration to achieve. She genuinely cared about everyone and touched many lives.
Rest in peace my friend. "You fought a good fight and kept the faith." "You were a good and faithful servant."
Barbara M. Brown
Kingsport