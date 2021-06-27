We are emerging from one of the largest and deadliest pandemics in history. We have been challenged on many fronts, and everyone knows one of our best weapons to combat depression and mental illness is our parks and outdoor spaces.
The Hawkins County Commission is about to lose one of its most beautiful and useful outdoor recreational spaces because it is unwilling to spend what amounts to the same amount of money to pave a few hundreds yards of road. Really?
One commissioner said he wants a guarantee the work would not be destroyed by nature. Mother Nature is not in the business of guarantees, but here's a guarantee: If you do not act soon, Mother Nature will reclaim Laurel Run Park. Then you will lose forever your chance to provide a wonderful outdoor experience for your citizens, your children and generations to come.
Do not treat Laurel Run Park as a liability. Treat it as a beautiful asset filled with opportunities.
You are stewards of Hawkins County, and everyone appreciates your efforts to control cost, balance budgets and assure that tax dollars are spent wisely. But don't be penny wise and pound foolish. Accept the challenges before you. Be creative, have vision, take the risk and reap the rewards. That is what we do because after all in spirit and deed, that is who we are — proud Volunteers from Tennessee.
Claude Hill
Kingsport