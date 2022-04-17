I read the article by J.H. Osborne on April 11 about Sullivan County sales tax revenue increasing. The increase is not so much that more products are being bought by the citizens of Sullivan County, but that high inflation rates have caused the prices of goods sold — like milk, meat, paper, bread and other family necessities — to soar. With these higher prices the amount of tax generated by these purchases have automatically raised the amount the taxes the consumer pays.
Sullivan County has done little to increase the sales tax revenue. The culprits are sitting in Washington, D.C., doing nothing to stem the tide of inflation.
Greg Cochran
Bristol