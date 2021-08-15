A shout out to all of the front-line heroes of this pandemic, the nurses, doctors, health care workers, EMS responders, police officers, teachers, and school administrators. Operating in the crosshairs of an extreme crisis, you are standing tall in spite of the ineptness of our leaders.
A telltale sign of an unprepared, inept or totally ineffective leader is that they make easy things hard. Such leaders make simple and seamless tasks much more difficult than what they should be. Some of the easiest and safest acts a leader could have done in this season of pandemic were to encourage wearing masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated once the vaccines became available. What was difficult about that?
Some leaders, however, are more concerned with pleasing the former guy, getting cattle vaccinated, and running ads about building a wall than they are about the health and welfare of the citizens under their leadership. Because of what they are NOT doing, children are getting seriously ill and in some instances dying.
I am reminded of Pharaoh who had the easy task of allowing the Jewish people to go worship. But he made it a difficult task, and people died. Could it be that the vaccine was meant to be the blood on the door post for this pandemic?
John W. Harrison
Kingsport