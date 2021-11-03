Steve Bannon was indicted for fraud and money laundering related to a fundraising campaign, We Build the Wall, but former President Trump pardoned him. More recently, Steve Bannon was involved with the Stop the Steal campaign and predicted that “All hell is going to break loose” on Jan. 6. Sure enough, on Jan. 6 an unruly mob protesting the election result vandalized the United States Capitol Building, even defecating and urinating inside the building.
The House Select Committee investigating the incident subpoenaed Bannon. It is of utmost importance to determine the cause of the mob violence in order to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. However, Bannon refused to comply; therefore, the House of Representatives voted 229-202 to hold Mr. Bannon in contempt. If he is innocent, why avoid compliance?
Curiously our own representative, Diana Harshbarger, voted against the contempt charge. Is she against law and order or simply a servile sycophant to the twice impeached former president? If a common citizen like me were subpoenaed, I would have no choice but to comply. On Jan. 6, Steve Bannon was a common citizen not having worked in the White House since 2017.
If we are not equal under the law, then we are not equal at all. Ms. Harshbarger should not be in the House of Representatives if she does not believe all citizens should receive equal treatment under the law.
Jeff Honeycutt
Kingsport