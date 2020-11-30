The wonderful people at Hunger First work tirelessly to feed, clothe, educate and provide a safe place for the children of God.
One worker is trying to build a library to help with illiteracy and unfortunately boredom. Another does her best to keep everything running smoothly, providing clothing, sleeping bags and blankets from whatever donators can bring in. Another provides free coffee to those who cannot afford to buy their own.
Hunger First is able to provide two hot meals per week and is trying to put in two showers.
We have the poor with us always. Whether you're a Christian, atheist, Buddhist, Muslim or something else, let's do our moral duty in meeting their needs.
Robert S. Buchanan
Kingsport