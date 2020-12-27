I read with interest the recent letter on how the lawsuit by Texas would disenfranchise the voters in the states affected and understand the writer’s point of view.
However, I would like to offer another viewpoint on this. Fraud is apparent in very few states and in aggregate would come to less than 1 million votes probably. However, by tipping the entire election in favor of Biden vs. President Trump would these “few” fraudulent ballots not be disenfranchising the whole country and hence over 74 million who voted to re-elect the president? Is that an inconsequential level of fraud and therefore acceptable?
David Fagerburg
Kingsport