To claim all citizens between the ages of 18 to 21 ”lack the emotional stability to be responsible gun owners” is asinine. I know people 18 to 21 years old who are more emotionally stable and responsible than some 30-year-olds. If you open the door on restricting people's constitutional rights based on age, how do you decide when to stop? It could be argued that if this age group is too irresponsible to own firearms, how can we entrust them with the right to vote?
They can do much more long-term damage to the community with their vote than with their firearm. This is the group most likely to vote for someone like Bernie Sanders.
Another consideration is that when a citizen attains the age of majority, they enjoy all rights under the Constitution. The courts have struck down a California law that imposed age restrictions on gun ownership. You are taking away the most effective means of self-defense from a group of people who are just venturing out into the world on their own. You would tell a young person that it is a dangerous world out there, but we are going to make it illegal for you to utilize the best means of self-defense.
As to what to do about school shootings, Senator Cruz is correct. We must do more to fortify our schools. We do more to protect our money than we do our kids. No one objects to armed guards protecting paper and metal, but it is irresponsible to suggest we do the same for our kids.
Schools need to be hardened. Tall fences, reinforced locked doors, only one way into school while allowing for several avenues of exit, and armed officers on campus. These are things that will reduce the frequency and severity of school shootings.
Gerald W. Valusek
Kingsport